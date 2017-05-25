Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Support & Specialist Carers Assessment Service

Age UK Information Centre 3 Lord Street, Oldham, Greater Manchester,
OL1 3EY
0161 622 9314
www.ageukoldham.org.uk
carol.richards@ageukoldham.org.uk

About Dementia Support & Specialist Carers Assessment Service

A dedicated support & carers assessment service for people and their carers who may be in need of reassurance and practical help on a wide range of issues which affect people who have dementia/or memory problems. The service can help with the following: visiting your GP and diagnosis; emotional support and guidance; care options; Living Well local care and support options; keeping active; planning for the future, financial support and benefits, including completing the required paperwork; detailed resources; aids and equipment; useful contacts. The service can also carry out carers assessments, apply for personal budgets where appropriate.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Oldham

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who needs information, support with dementia related issues

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
