A dedicated support & carers assessment service for people and their carers who may be in need of reassurance and practical help on a wide range of issues which affect people who have dementia/or memory problems. The service can help with the following: visiting your GP and diagnosis; emotional support and guidance; care options; Living Well local care and support options; keeping active; planning for the future, financial support and benefits, including completing the required paperwork; detailed resources; aids and equipment; useful contacts. The service can also carry out carers assessments, apply for personal budgets where appropriate.
Support group
