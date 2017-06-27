About Disability Information and Advice Line Doncaster (DIAL) Doncaster

DIAL Doncaster aims to provide an easily accessible Information and Advisory Service for people with disabilities or long-term health conditions of any kind in the Doncaster area. It seeks to raise awareness of disability issues, to influence change in local policies, and to empower disabled people to live a more independent and enriched life. It runs telephone, drop-in and outreach advice services (including specialist benefits advice), produces factsheets and has a number of touchscreen kiosks in Doncaster libraries.