Disability Information and Advice Line Doncaster (DIAL) Doncaster

Unit 9 Shaw Wood Way, Doncaster, South Yorkshire,
DN2 5TB
01302 327800
www.dialdoncaster.co.uk
advice@dialdoncaster.co.uk

About Disability Information and Advice Line Doncaster (DIAL) Doncaster

DIAL Doncaster aims to provide an easily accessible Information and Advisory Service for people with disabilities or long-term health conditions of any kind in the Doncaster area. It seeks to raise awareness of disability issues, to influence change in local policies, and to empower disabled people to live a more independent and enriched life. It runs telephone, drop-in and outreach advice services (including specialist benefits advice), produces factsheets and has a number of touchscreen kiosks in Doncaster libraries.

Who runs this service

  • DIAL Doncaster

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with disabilities or long-term health conditions
  • Residents of the Doncaster area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


