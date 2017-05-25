Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Drop-In Sale

High Lee House 69 Broad Road, Sale, Greater Manchester,
M33 2HL
0161 746 3944
www.ageuktrafford.org.uk
dementia.adviser@ageuktrafford.org.uk

About Drop-In Sale

Attendees can receive advice and information from a Dementia Adviser.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Trafford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the Trafford area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
