Support group

Fylde Coast Dementia Hub Clifton Hospital

Clifton Hospital Pershore Road, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire,
FY8 1PB
01253 955106
www.thefyldecoastdementiahub.co.uk
linda.broadbent@bfwhospitals.nhs.uk

About Fylde Coast Dementia Hub Clifton Hospital

The Fylde Coast Dementia Hub is a community based service with open access for Fylde Coast residents with dementia, their families, friends and carers as well as people who may be worried about their memory. The Dementia Hub offers a large range of information and guidance which will be delivered in partnership with many organisations and individuals, such as the NHS memory clinic, dementia nurses, dementia researchers, lawyers, financial advisers and benefit advisers. Alzheimer's Society will also be on hand to offer advice and arrange home visits if required.

Who runs this service

  • Fylde Coast Dementia Hub

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their families/carers and people worried about their memory

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
