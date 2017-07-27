About Fylde Coast Dementia Hub Clifton Hospital

The Fylde Coast Dementia Hub is a community based service with open access for Fylde Coast residents with dementia, their families, friends and carers as well as people who may be worried about their memory. The Dementia Hub offers a large range of information and guidance which will be delivered in partnership with many organisations and individuals, such as the NHS memory clinic, dementia nurses, dementia researchers, lawyers, financial advisers and benefit advisers. Alzheimer's Society will also be on hand to offer advice and arrange home visits if required.