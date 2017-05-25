An expert team of advisors provide free advice and information by telephone, web, email and a drop-in advice service providing welfare benefits, social care, housing, money and debt, education, employment, access, transport, holidays and leisure. Moreover the team provide links to local groups and activities which promote health and wellbeing and support to overcome isolation.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17