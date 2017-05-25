Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Information and Advice Service

4 Waldegrave Road, Teddington,
TW11 8HT
020 8831 6070
www.richmondaid.org.uk
advice@richmondaid.org.uk

About Information and Advice Service

An expert team of advisors provide free advice and information by telephone, web, email and a drop-in advice service providing welfare benefits, social care, housing, money and debt, education, employment, access, transport, holidays and leisure. Moreover the team provide links to local groups and activities which promote health and wellbeing and support to overcome isolation.

Who runs this service

  • Richmond AID

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with a disability, family and carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Richmond

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
