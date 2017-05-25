Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Live Well Information and Support Service

St Joseph's Hospice Mare Street, London,
E8 4SA
020 8525 3140
www.stjh.org.uk/our-services/supportive-care/information-and-support-service
InfoAndSupport@STJH.org.uk

About Live Well Information and Support Service

The Live Well Information and Support Service (LWISS) provides information on cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. LWISS provides information and support to people living in the boroughs of City & Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets. LWISS offers a range of free; self-management workshops (such as dementia awareness, healthy eating and will writing); peer support groups including family and friends of people with dementia, mens cancer group and womens cancer group. Information and Support drop-in centre based at St Joseph's Hospice where we provide 1-1 consultations. The centre is open to the public who wish to receive information regarding health conditions, activities and signposting to relevant local services.

Who runs this service

  • St Joseph's Hospice

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone affected by a long-term, serious or life-limiting condition, including carers, family members, health and social care professionals and the general public.
  • Residents of London Borough of City and Hackney, Tower Hamlets Newham and Waltham Forest

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017