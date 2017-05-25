Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Local Dementia Helpline - Ripon

Community House Allhallowgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire,
HG4 1LE
01765 601224
www.dementiaforward.org.uk/our-services/helpline
info@dementiaforward.org.uk

About Local Dementia Helpline - Ripon

Each year trained Dementia Forward staff answer thousands of calls. They speak to people with dementia, their families, friends, carers, health professionals and communities. Each call is confidential and is an opportunity to let someone know that they are not alone. Dementia can be complex, and Dementia Forward's friendly, trained staff can provide support and guidance to help people through what can be a difficult time. The helpline is the portal to receiving a wider range of carefully designed services.Support Advisors offer an initial home visit to meet and discuss the individual needs of anyone who is referred, or self refers to Dementia Forward. Following the initial visit, they can open other doors for people, being the gateway to other organisations who can also help, such as health and social care providers, financial advisors and other specialist support organisations.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Forward

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their carer, family and anybody affected by dementia across Ripon and Harrogate District

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
