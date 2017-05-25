About Over 60s Community Service

The Over 60s Community Service offers advice, practical help and support to enable older people to continue to live in their own homes. Appointments can be made at the service's office or a Support Worker can make a home visit to check that a person is receiving all the benefits to which they are entitled. They can also assist with form-filling, correspondence, debt management, setting up a direct debit, obtaining a Lifeline alert system or bus pass, or accessing alarms and other security aids.