Support group

Over 60s Community Service

First Floor Northgate Ward Community Centre Military Road, Canterbury, Kent,
CT1 1YX
01227 456616
www.northgatewardcommunitycentre.co.uk
northgateward@oversixties.fsnet.co.uk

About Over 60s Community Service

The Over 60s Community Service offers advice, practical help and support to enable older people to continue to live in their own homes. Appointments can be made at the service's office or a Support Worker can make a home visit to check that a person is receiving all the benefits to which they are entitled. They can also assist with form-filling, correspondence, debt management, setting up a direct debit, obtaining a Lifeline alert system or bus pass, or accessing alarms and other security aids.

Who runs this service

  • Northgate Ward Community Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged 60 years or over who is a resident of Canterbury City and Rural (does not include Herne Bay and Whitstable)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
