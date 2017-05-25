Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Runnymede Wellbeing Centre

Manor Farm Centre Manor Farm Lane, Egham, Surrey,
TW20 9HR
01784 444214
www.surreycc.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/care-and-support-for-adults/health-and-wellbeing/mental-health/wellbeing-centres

About Runnymede Wellbeing Centre

The Wellbeing Centres are local hubs of information and support services relating to memory loss, dementia and associated problems. They are open to anyone, whatever their situation and whether they are concerned about themselves or others. Carers, in particular, may find the Wellbeing Centre support and services very helpful in their caring role. At local Wellbeing Centres, specialist support workers called dementia navigators can assist people to navigate through the maze of services and get the help and support they need when dealing with memory loss and changing behaviours.

Who runs this service

  • Surrey County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
