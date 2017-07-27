About The Bay Dementia Hub

The Bay Dementia Hub is held monthly at The Oak Centre, in the grounds of St John's Hospice. The Bay Dementia Hub offers a large range of information and guidance which will be delivered in partnership with many organisations and individuals, eg the NHS memory clinic, dementia nurses, a range of support groups for both people with dementia and carers, dementia researchers, lawyers, financial advisers and benefits advisers to name but a few. Alzheimer's Society will also be on hand to offer advice and arrange home visits if required. The Oak Centre offers a beautiful venue where people can sit and have a cup of tea and a chat in a relaxed setting.