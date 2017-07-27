Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Bay Dementia Hub

St. Johns Hospice Slyne Road, Lancaster,
LA2 6ST
01524 382538
www.thebaydementiahub.org
thebaydementiahub@gmail.com

About The Bay Dementia Hub

The Bay Dementia Hub is held monthly at The Oak Centre, in the grounds of St John's Hospice. The Bay Dementia Hub offers a large range of information and guidance which will be delivered in partnership with many organisations and individuals, eg the NHS memory clinic, dementia nurses, a range of support groups for both people with dementia and carers, dementia researchers, lawyers, financial advisers and benefits advisers to name but a few. Alzheimer's Society will also be on hand to offer advice and arrange home visits if required. The Oak Centre offers a beautiful venue where people can sit and have a cup of tea and a chat in a relaxed setting.

Who runs this service

  • The Bay Dementia Hub

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • The Bay's residents with dementia, their families, friends and carers as well as people who may be worried about their memory (regardless of postcode) or have an interest in dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017