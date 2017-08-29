The Bridge is a free, drop in service for anyone who has questions or concerns about memory loss or dementia. The service offers advice, information and support to enable people to live well with dementia; support to carers, families and friends; signposting to other services; practical and emotional support; IT access to services and advice; home from Hospital service; group sessions for people with dementia and Dementia Friends sessions.
