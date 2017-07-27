Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

The Herbert Protocol (Missing Persons) Runcorn

Runcorn Police Station Halton Lea, Runcorn, Cheshire,
WA7 2HG
Non emergency 101 or 999 in an emergency
www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/missing-persons/herbert-protocol/
Runcorn.lpu@cheshire.pnn.police.uk

About The Herbert Protocol (Missing Persons) Runcorn

The Herbert Protocol is here to help provide reassurance, and help keep friends and relatives safe. It is a national initiative adopted by Cheshire Constabulary, as well as other police forces around the UK. It is a system in place that will help to give the emergency services the best possible information should there be a need for them to become involved in a search for someone with dementia. The Herbert Protocol is a form which is kept at home, or in a safe place, with important information about a vulnerable person. Should they go missing, information is easily on hand about routines, medical requirements and favourite places to visit and can be handed over to the police, alleviating the worry of collecting it together during a stressful time.

Who runs this service

  • Cheshire Police Runcorn

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their friends and relatives

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
