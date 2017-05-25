About Woking Wellbeing Centre

The Wellbeing Centres are local hubs of information and support services relating to memory loss, dementia and associated problems. They are open to anyone, whatever their situation and whether they are concerned about themselves or others. Carers, in particular, may find the Wellbeing Centre support and services very helpful in their caring role. At local Wellbeing Centres, specialist support workers called dementia navigators can assist people to navigate through the maze of services and get the help and support they need when dealing with memory loss and changing behaviours.