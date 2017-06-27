About Your Support Your Choice Blackburn

Your Support Your Choice offers one to one support to help people find out about well-being options, including; getting the right help and support, home and garden, feeling safe in the home and community, community groups and involvement, learning and leisure, managing finance, mobility and transport, relationships and families, employment, volunteering and training, health and fitness. Your Support Your Choice will provide the opportunity to speak to someone who cares about accessing the right support, whatever the challenge. A central hub for all and the place to go for information on all services linked to improved well-being.