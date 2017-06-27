Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Your Support Your Choice Blackburn

9a Town Hall Street, Blackburn, Lancashire,
BB2 1AG
01254 292620
yoursupportyourchoice.org.uk
info@ysyc.co.uk

About Your Support Your Choice Blackburn

Your Support Your Choice offers one to one support to help people find out about well-being options, including; getting the right help and support, home and garden, feeling safe in the home and community, community groups and involvement, learning and leisure, managing finance, mobility and transport, relationships and families, employment, volunteering and training, health and fitness. Your Support Your Choice will provide the opportunity to speak to someone who cares about accessing the right support, whatever the challenge. A central hub for all and the place to go for information on all services linked to improved well-being.

Who runs this service

  • Care Network Blackburn with Darwen

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living in the borough of Blackburn with Darwen

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


