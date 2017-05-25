About Add to Your Life

Add to Your Life (ATYL) is an online service for anyone aged over 50, to complete an assessment of their health and wellbeing, and to get information on how they can maintain or improve their wellbeing through behaviour and lifestyle changes. Age Cymru support this by deploying trained volunteers to assist older people who may not be comfortable with, or have access to the Internet. This service is offered in partnership with other community-based services. Their volunteers guide the individual through the web-based self assessment, and signpost to local services or give further information on health and wellbeing.