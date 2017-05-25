Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Add to Your Life

Unit 13-14 Neptune Court Vanguard Way, Cardiff, Caerdydd,
CF24 5PJ
0800 022 3444
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru
enquiries@agecymru.org.uk

About Add to Your Life

Add to Your Life (ATYL) is an online service for anyone aged over 50, to complete an assessment of their health and wellbeing, and to get information on how they can maintain or improve their wellbeing through behaviour and lifestyle changes. Age Cymru support this by deploying trained volunteers to assist older people who may not be comfortable with, or have access to the Internet. This service is offered in partnership with other community-based services. Their volunteers guide the individual through the web-based self assessment, and signpost to local services or give further information on health and wellbeing.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Cardiff, The Vale and Pontypridd

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017