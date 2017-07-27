Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advice and Information Service Darwen

Darwen Town Hall Croft Street, Darwen, Lancashire,
BB3 1BQ
01254 266620
www.ageuk.org.uk/blackburnwithdarwen/information-2
advice@ageukbwd.org.uk

About Advice and Information Service Darwen

Through their Advice and Information service, Age UK Blackburn with Darwen can help anyone aged over 50 and their carers with a range of issues, including: benefits; pensions and other money issues; debt housing; care, health and support; consumer issues; information about other services; form filling; letter writing; negotiating with third parties. Age UK Blackburn with Darwen also offer free, independent information sessions on a range of financial issues through the Money Advice Service on issues such as: pensions and retirement; planning; borrowing and credit; budgeting; tax; savings and investments.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Blackburn with Darwen

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged over 50 and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
