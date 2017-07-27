About Advice and Information Service Darwen

Through their Advice and Information service, Age UK Blackburn with Darwen can help anyone aged over 50 and their carers with a range of issues, including: benefits; pensions and other money issues; debt housing; care, health and support; consumer issues; information about other services; form filling; letter writing; negotiating with third parties. Age UK Blackburn with Darwen also offer free, independent information sessions on a range of financial issues through the Money Advice Service on issues such as: pensions and retirement; planning; borrowing and credit; budgeting; tax; savings and investments.