Support group

Advice and information

The Advice & Community Hub Renaissance House The Old Christchurch School London Road, St. Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex,
TN37 6AN
0333 344 0681
www.harcuk.com/index.html
info@harcuk.com

About Advice and information

HARC can provide assistance with the following: obtaining the correct benefit entitlement for local people; increasing income for those in need; contributing to local regeneration; providing education and training for work; assisting elderly and disabled people to live independently; providing opportunities for volunteering; employing local people. HARC also provides home visits for elderly and disabled people and advice surgeries in various locations. HARC has two charity shops in Hastings & St Leonards.

Who runs this service

  • Hastings Advice & Representation Centre (HARC)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone, including people with dementia
  • Residents of East Sussex district

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


