Support group

Advice and Information

20 Western Road, Southall,
UB2 5DS
020 8574 0902
www.southalldaycentre.org.uk
sdc.info@chg.org.uk

About Advice and Information

Southall Day Centre provides advice and support to people who need help with claiming welfare benefits and other entitlements. They also have partners who offer additional assistance such as Lawta Solicitors. Southall Day Centre also offers advice and support to carers, especially through their partnership work with the Ealing Carers Centre, ECIL and Rethink Mental Illness. Together, they provide assistance on a range of issues including welfare benefits, pensions, housing, disability, mental health, immigration, family counselling and more. Southall Day Centre's welfare benefits work is recognised by the Advice Quality Standard and our advice workers speak a range of community languages.

Who runs this service

  • Southall Day Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Open to all age groups through an annual centre membership subscription

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
