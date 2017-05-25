Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advice and Information

105 Greyhound Road, London,
W6 8NJ
020 7386 9085
www.ageuk.org.uk/hammersmithandfulham
info@ageukhf.org.uk

About Advice and Information

Age UK Hammersmith and Fulham can provide information and expert advice on a wide range of issues, such as: money matters including benefits, pensions & bills; housing rights, landlord problems & neighbours; health and social care; leisure and social activities; your rights to local services; and most other things that affect a person's quality of life.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Hammersmith & Fulham

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
