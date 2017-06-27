Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advice & Information Centre

95-97 High Street, Chatham, Kent,
ME4 4DL
01634 844390
www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
Medwayinfo@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Advice & Information Centre

Royal Voluntary Service Medway run an Information Centre and Cafe, where information about local services for older people is available. The cafe is open to everyone and In house they run various groups including art class, knitting and crochet group, reading and writing groups and IT lessons. They have a chiropodist in house twice a week and a beauty therapist weekly. Volunteers can provide leaflets on various topics or signpost to other organisations. The local Citizens Advice Bureau visit every 2nd Tuesday to provide extra help and advice.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
