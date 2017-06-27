About Advice & Information Centre

Royal Voluntary Service Medway run an Information Centre and Cafe, where information about local services for older people is available. The cafe is open to everyone and In house they run various groups including art class, knitting and crochet group, reading and writing groups and IT lessons. They have a chiropodist in house twice a week and a beauty therapist weekly. Volunteers can provide leaflets on various topics or signpost to other organisations. The local Citizens Advice Bureau visit every 2nd Tuesday to provide extra help and advice.