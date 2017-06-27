Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Benefits Advice

376-378 Pinner Road, Harrow,
HA2 6DZ
020 8868 5224
www.harrowcarers.org
admin@harrowcarers.org

About Benefits Advice

The benefits advice service provides support to carers in order to improve their health, economic well-being and overall quality of life through access to financial benefits and allowances. Harrow Carers advice workers provide: advice and support in claiming welfare benefits for the carer and the cared for person; help with filling in benefits application forms including Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Carers Allowance, Income Support and Income based Jobseeker's Allowance, Housing Benefit and Council Tax Support Scheme; telephone based guidance and face to face appointments; signposting; self-help.

Who runs this service

  • Harrow Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of all age groups
  • Residents of London Borough of Harrow

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
