Support group

Benefits Advice

Suite 301 Parkway House Sheen Lane, London,
SW14 8LS
020 8878 3546
www.ageuk.org.uk/richmonduponthames
welfarebenefits@ageukrichmond.org.uk

About Benefits Advice

Age UK Richmond upon Thames works with the Adult & Community Services Department of the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames. This service provides advice on welfare benefits and also on other services concerning people over state pension age that may improve their quality of life. The Welfare Benefits Advice Team can provide advice through home visits or office appointments.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Richmond-upon-Thames

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over state pension age
  • Residents of London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
