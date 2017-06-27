About Disablement Information and Advice Line (DIAL) Basildon and South Essex

DIAL is an information and advice helpline for disabled people and anybody with a problem connected to a disability issue. DIAL is the only organisation in the area of South Essex to offer its inclusive, unique service to all local disabled people. The organisation has become an integral element of the local disabled community offering support, advice and guidance by individuals that understand beneficiaries situations. Without DIAL and its services thousands of disabled people would be deprived of the support needed to create better welfare and inclusion for themselves and their families. DIAL provides a vital service to both local disabled people and partner services to promote better welfare and equality for disabled people. DIAL advises on a variety of subjects including welfare benefits, mobility, leisure, and transport.