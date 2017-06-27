Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Disablement Information and Advice Line (DIAL) Basildon and South Essex

1st Floor Crown House Crown Road, Grays, Essex,
RM17 6JH
0333 366 1045
www.dialbasildon.co.uk
enquiries@dialbasildon.co.uk

About Disablement Information and Advice Line (DIAL) Basildon and South Essex

DIAL is an information and advice helpline for disabled people and anybody with a problem connected to a disability issue. DIAL is the only organisation in the area of South Essex to offer its inclusive, unique service to all local disabled people. The organisation has become an integral element of the local disabled community offering support, advice and guidance by individuals that understand beneficiaries situations. Without DIAL and its services thousands of disabled people would be deprived of the support needed to create better welfare and inclusion for themselves and their families. DIAL provides a vital service to both local disabled people and partner services to promote better welfare and equality for disabled people. DIAL advises on a variety of subjects including welfare benefits, mobility, leisure, and transport.

Who runs this service

  • DIAL Basildon & South Essex

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Disabled people, carers, relatives, professionals or anybody with a disability related problem

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
