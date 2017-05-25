About Enquiry and Outreach Advice

The Independent Living and Carers Partnership is a comprehensive service providing essential information on a wide variety of topics, including pensions, benefits, health, and housing. The service is provided by Age UK Lambeth working together with Disability Advice Service Lambeth (DASL) with help from the Royal Association for Deaf People, Lambeth Mencap and the Carers Hub Lambeth. The service offers support with completing forms or writing letters as well as advice and support if someone contacts them on behalf of a relative, friend or if they are a carer. The service can also provide a listening ear to those who just want to talk through their problems to help put things in perspective or make an important decision.