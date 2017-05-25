Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Age Concern Torfaen East Avenue Griffithstown, Pontypool, Torfaen,
NP4 5AB
01495 769264
www.ageconnectstorfaen.org
emma.wootten@ageconnectstorfaen.org

About Floating Support

The free Floating Support service offers wide ranging support to older people to help them remain independent. The service can offer support with: maximising income and claiming benefits; accessing information and services; health and wellbeing; social and emotional issues; organising and managing day-to-day routines and budgets. Please contact the office for further information.

Who runs this service

  • Age Connects Torfaen

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Torfaen

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
