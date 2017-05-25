About Free independent confidential advice - Epping

Epping Forest Citizens Advice Bureau offers advice and information on subjects including consumer problems, debt, employment, housing issues, relationship problems, and welfare benefits. They have specialist advisers in the areas of Debt, Employment and Welfare though initial interviews are normally with a generalist adviser. Epping Forest Citizens Advice Bureau's services are free, confidential, independent and impartial and are offered to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexuality, disability, religion or age. This branch at present is only open for appointments pre-booked either by phone or at a drop-in session in the Loughton or Waltham Abbey branches.