About Free independent confidential advice - Waltham Abbey

Epping Forest Citizens Advice Bureau offers advice and information on subjects including consumer problems, debt, employment, housing issues, relationship problems, and welfare benefits. They have specialist advisers in the areas of Debt, Employment and Welfare though initial interviews are normally with a generalist adviser. Epping Forest Citizens Advice Bureau's services are free, confidential, independent and impartial and are offered to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexuality, disability, religion or age.