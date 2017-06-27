Royal Voluntary Service Medway offer the Good Neighbours scheme, where a volunteer can visit a person at home, usually for up to 2 hours a week, to provide regular social contact. They also operate a voluntary car scheme, through which volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people to appointments or on shopping or social trips. Assisted shopping or shop-and-drop services are available.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17