95-97 High Street, Chatham, Kent,
ME4 4DL
01634 844390
www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
Medwayinfo@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Good Neighbour Scheme

Royal Voluntary Service Medway offer the Good Neighbours scheme, where a volunteer can visit a person at home, usually for up to 2 hours a week, to provide regular social contact. They also operate a voluntary car scheme, through which volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people to appointments or on shopping or social trips. Assisted shopping or shop-and-drop services are available.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 55 years of age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
