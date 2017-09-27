Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Independent confidential advice - Waltham Abbey

Town Hall Highbridge Street, Waltham Abbey, Essex,
EN9 1DE
0344 477 0808
www.efcab.org.uk

About Independent confidential advice - Waltham Abbey

Epping Forest Citizens Advice Bureau offers advice and information on subjects including consumer problems, debt, employment, housing issues, relationship problems, and welfare benefits. They have specialist advisers in the areas of Debt, Employment and Welfare though initial interviews are normally with a generalist adviser. Epping Forest Citizens Advice Bureau's services are free, confidential, independent and impartial and are offered to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexuality, disability, religion or age.

Who runs this service

  • Epping Forest Citizens Advice Bureau

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of the Epping Forest District Council area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/09/17 to 15/11/17

Alzheimer's Society
