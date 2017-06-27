Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Information, Advice & Advocacy

Raleigh House 14 Nelson Road, New Malden,
KT3 5EA
020 8408 8170
www.staywellservices.org.uk
advice@staywellservices.org.uk

About Information, Advice & Advocacy

Staywell provides a specialist advice and information service to help people make informed choices and stay in charge of their life. Staywell's advocates can provide accurate, up-to-date and independent information and advice on issues of concern; answer simple one off queries or take on casework to deal with complex issues; advise on benefit entitlements and assist with claims and form filling; provide support, advocacy and representation e.g. benefit appeals, case conferences, creditors and other third parties; inform and advise on legal issues, health issues and care options; give information about services and social activities and how to access them.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell (the working name for Age Concern Kingston)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above and their family or carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
