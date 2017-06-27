About Information, Advice & Advocacy

Staywell provides a specialist advice and information service to help people make informed choices and stay in charge of their life. Staywell's advocates can provide accurate, up-to-date and independent information and advice on issues of concern; answer simple one off queries or take on casework to deal with complex issues; advise on benefit entitlements and assist with claims and form filling; provide support, advocacy and representation e.g. benefit appeals, case conferences, creditors and other third parties; inform and advise on legal issues, health issues and care options; give information about services and social activities and how to access them.