Support group

Information, Advice & Advocacy Service

Ponders End Library High Street, Enfield,
EN3 4EY
020 8375 4120
www.ageuk.org.uk/enfield
info@ageukenfield.org.uk

About Information, Advice & Advocacy Service

The Information & Advice Service operates a drop in service, during which clients can be assisted directly or be referred on to an appropriate agency. Amongst the services offered are the following: Advice & information on issues such as welfare benefits, housing, health, disability, transport, and other community issues; Referral to outside agencies when appropriate; Drop-in support surgery provided by Tax Help for Older People.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Enfield

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
