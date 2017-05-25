The Information & Advice Service operates a drop in service, during which clients can be assisted directly or be referred on to an appropriate agency. Amongst the services offered are the following: Advice & information on issues such as welfare benefits, housing, health, disability, transport, and other community issues; Referral to outside agencies when appropriate; Drop-in support surgery provided by Tax Help for Older People.
Support group
