About Information & Advice

Age Cymru's Information & Advice service provides free, confidential, impartial and expert information and advice to older people, their families, friends, carers and professionals throughout Wales. Delivering support through their bilingual national advice line, written resources and face to face services, Age Cymru is the key provider of information and advice for people in later life. Age Cymru Advice offers support on a range of issues, including but not limited to: welfare benefits and money, social care, health, disability, employment, consumer, housing and discrimination.