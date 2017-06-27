Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Information & Advice

39 Stryd Y Llyn, Caernarfon, Gwynedd,
LL55 2AE
01286 677711
www.ageuk.org.uk
info@acgm.co.uk

About Information & Advice

Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon offers Information and Advice to older people on a range of issues, particularly disability allowances, pension credit and housing benefit. Home visits and help with form-filling can be arranged. They cannot give legal advice, but specialist monthly legal surgeries are held at the office. There is also an Advocacy service, where an Advocate will listen to a person's concerns and support them in communicating their views.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 50
  • Residents of Gwynedd a Mon and Anglesey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
