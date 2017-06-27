Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon offers Information and Advice to older people on a range of issues, particularly disability allowances, pension credit and housing benefit. Home visits and help with form-filling can be arranged. They cannot give legal advice, but specialist monthly legal surgeries are held at the office. There is also an Advocacy service, where an Advocate will listen to a person's concerns and support them in communicating their views.
Support group
