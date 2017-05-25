About Information and Advice - Age UK Torbay Office

Age UK Torbay offer an information service, based on a series of comprehensive factsheets covering the key areas of income and benefits (including attendance allowance and carers allowance), consumer, health, community care, housing, leisure / learning and work. These sheets are designed to provide practical information for older people who wish to help themselves, and a definitive guide for those whose work helps older people. They are available free of charge and all are regularly updated. Other specialist information sheets are available on such topics as retiring abroad, making a living will, and instructions for your next of kin forms.