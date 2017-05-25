Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and Advice - Age UK Torbay Office

12 Dendy Road, Paignton, Devon,
TQ4 5DB
01803 841832
www.ageuk.org.uk/torbay
reception@ageuktorbay.org.uk

About Information and Advice - Age UK Torbay Office

Age UK Torbay offer an information service, based on a series of comprehensive factsheets covering the key areas of income and benefits (including attendance allowance and carers allowance), consumer, health, community care, housing, leisure / learning and work. These sheets are designed to provide practical information for older people who wish to help themselves, and a definitive guide for those whose work helps older people. They are available free of charge and all are regularly updated. Other specialist information sheets are available on such topics as retiring abroad, making a living will, and instructions for your next of kin forms.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Torbay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Torbay

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017