Support group

Information and Advice at CMK offices

The Food Centre (above Iceland) 791 Avebury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire,
MK9 3JT
01908 550700
www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk
info@ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk

About Information and Advice at CMK offices

Free, independent advice and information on any aspect of life for older people.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Milton Keynes

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people
  • Residents of the Milton Keynes area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
