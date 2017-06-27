About Information and advice - Atherstone

Age UK Warwickshire provides free, impartial information and advice. Some of the areas in which the service can help include: Welfare Benefits - Entitlement and filling in forms; Housing Options; Help at Home; Care Options; Wills, Power of Attorney and Probate; Family and Personal Matters; Leisure, Social and Learning Activities; Local Services; Money Matters; and Your Rights to Social Services.