The service provides information on a variety of topics such as welfare benefits, community care, housing, consumer and health issues. The office can also provide information booklets and access to Age UK factsheets as well as signposting enquirers to appropriate services for further assistance and provide additional support with form filling and casework.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17