Support group

Information and Advice

The Pendle Club Lowergate, Clitheroe, Lancashire,
BB7 1AD
0300 303 1234
www.ageuklancs.org.uk
admin@ageuklancs.org.uk

About Information and Advice

The service provides information on a variety of topics such as welfare benefits, community care, housing, consumer and health issues. The office can also provide information booklets and access to Age UK factsheets as well as signposting enquirers to appropriate services for further assistance and provide additional support with form filling and casework.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Lancashire - Ribble Valley Office

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People of pensionable age
  • Residents of the Ribble Valley area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
