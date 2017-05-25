Citizens Advice offers information and advice through face-to-face, phone and email services, and online via adviceguide.org.uk. They can provide clients information on their rights, responsibilities and options on many different issues, such as: benefits, housing, consumer issues, employment, debt, family and relationships, legal, immigration and many others.
