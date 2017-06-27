Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and Advice Crewe

Unit 31 Brierley Business Centre Mirion Street, Crewe, Cheshire,
CW1 2AZ
01270 219489
www.ageuk.org.uk/cheshire
admin@ageukcheshire.org.uk

About Information and Advice Crewe

Age UK Cheshire's Information and Advice service provides a high quality and professional service to all older people in Cheshire, their family, friends or carers. The service is free, impartial, confidential and non-judgmental and can offer help on a range of issues including health, housing, travel, money, welfare benefits and community care.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Cheshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, their families and friends, professionals and carers
  • Residents of Cheshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017