Rowan Cottage 4 Prince of Wales Road, Dorchester, Dorset,
DT1 1PW
01305 269444
www.ageukdorchester.org.uk
peter@ageukdorchester.org.uk

Age UK Dorchester offers an Information and Advice service on finances, benefits, housing options, dementia matters, wills, disabled parking and local services. It also runs a Home Support service: volunteers can provide help with light domestic tasks, shopping, gardening and paperwork, as well as a sitting service to provide respite for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Dorchester

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in Dorchester (DT1 and DT2), including those in the early stages of dementia
  • Residents of county of Dorset, APART from Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
