Support group

Information and Advice

Age UK Devon Unit 1 Manaton Court Manaton Close Matford Business Park Marsh Barton Trading Estate, Exeter, Devon,
EX2 8PF
0845 296 7810
www.ageukdevon.co.uk
info@ageukdevon.co.uk

Age UK Devon offer impartial and confidential advice on a wide range of issues affecting people in later life, their families and carers. The aim is to answer questions and explain procedures in a friendly and straightforward way, so that people are able to make their own informed decisions and choices. Age UK Devon's advisers can provide clear information literature; a full benefits check to establish eligibility for Pension Credit, Housing and Council Tax benefit and Disability benefits; advise on health and social care matters, housing issues; details of services and social activities available in the area.

  • Age UK Devon

Support group

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of the rural areas of Devon

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


