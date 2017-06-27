Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Information and Advice

Neville House 55 Eden Street, Kingston upon Thames,
KT1 1BW
020 3166 0953
www.citizensadvicekingston.org.uk
enquiries@citizensadvicekingston.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Citizen Advice Kingston is an independent charity offering free and confidential advice on a range of issues, including benefits, housing, debts and employment. Citizen Advice Kingston offer appointments for more complicated issues and has a telephone advice service. Citizen Advice Kingston hold a special Housing Clinic and run several legal pro bono appointments for family, immigration, personal injury and wills and probate issues. Citizen Advice Kingston also has an information centre for self-help leaflets and factsheets.

Who runs this service

  • Kingston Citizen Advice Bureau

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All residents of Borough of Kingston

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
