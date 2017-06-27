About Information and Advice

Citizen Advice Kingston is an independent charity offering free and confidential advice on a range of issues, including benefits, housing, debts and employment. Citizen Advice Kingston offer appointments for more complicated issues and has a telephone advice service. Citizen Advice Kingston hold a special Housing Clinic and run several legal pro bono appointments for family, immigration, personal injury and wills and probate issues. Citizen Advice Kingston also has an information centre for self-help leaflets and factsheets.