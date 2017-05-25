Kingston Centre for Independent Living (KCIL) is a user-led organisation based in Kingston upon Thames. KCIL provides a range of services to ensure that disabled people who live, work or study in Kingston are able to lead independent lives. They provide disability-related advice and information, help with Direct Payments and Personal Budgets, signposting to other services.
