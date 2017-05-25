Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and Advice

31 - 35 High Street, Kingston, Surrey,
KT1 1LF
020 8546 9603
www.kcil.org.uk
enquiries@kcil.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Kingston Centre for Independent Living (KCIL) is a user-led organisation based in Kingston upon Thames. KCIL provides a range of services to ensure that disabled people who live, work or study in Kingston are able to lead independent lives. They provide disability-related advice and information, help with Direct Payments and Personal Budgets, signposting to other services.

Who runs this service

  • Kingston Centre for Independent Living

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with disabilities
  • Residents, workers or students in the London Borough of Kingston

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017