Support group

Information and advice - Leamington

8-10 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire,
CV31 2DL
01926 458143
www.ageukwarwickshire.org.uk
reception@ageukwarks.org.uk

About Information and advice - Leamington

Age UK Warwickshire provides free, impartial information and advice. Some of the areas in which the service can help include: Welfare Benefits - Entitlement and filling in forms; Housing Options; Help at Home; Care Options; Wills, Power of Attorney and Probate; Family and Personal Matters; Leisure, Social and Learning Activities; Local Services; Money Matters; and Your Rights to Social Services.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Warwickshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


