About Information and advice

Age UK Faversham & Sittingbourne provide accredited Information and Advice on many issues affecting older people, such as benefits, form-filling, housing and local services. The service can be accessed at the day centres in Faversham, Teynham and Sittingbourne, over the phone or through a home visit. There is a Carer Support Worker specifically for carers of people with dementia, who can provide information and a listening ear for those living in Faversham.