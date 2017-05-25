Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Information and advice - Moorgate Primary Care Centre

Health Centre Advice Service Moorgate Primary Care Centre 22 Derby Way, Bury, Greater Manchester,
BL9 0NJ
0300 330 1153
www.burydistrictcab.org

Citizens Advice Bureau aims to provide the advice people need for the problems they face and improve the policies and practices that affect people's lives. They provide free, independent, confidential and impartial advice to everyone on their rights and responsibilities by phone and in person local to you. Advice is available on various topics, including benefits, debt, employment and housing. This service is by appointment only.

  • Citizens Advice Bureaux Bury District

Support group

  • People who are registered with a GP in the Bury Council area

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

