About Information and Advice - North Shields

The Citizen's Advice Bureau provide confidential, independent and impartial advice as a free service to all. Advice covers a wide range of areas, including debt, benefit, housing and community care issues. There is a drop in service, where a short assessment is made, looking into the issue and what advice can be given. If further advice is needed, an appointment will be made. There are also outreach services open for limited periods, at Killingworth, Dudley, Meadowell, Shiremoor and Longbenton, plus a telephone advice line.