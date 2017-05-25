About Information and Advice

Age UK Plymouth offer information, support and guidance for older people and carers through a process whereby needs will be identified and different choices will be offered to meet these needs. The aim of the service is to encourage people to take control and make choices about their lives. Information and advice can be provided via telephone and outreach support, as well as by informing people about other services that are available at Age UK Plymouth and other relevant organisations. This service is part of Plymouth City Councils universal service Advice Plymouth.