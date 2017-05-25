Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Information and Advice

Elspeth Sitters House 1 Hoegate Street, Plymouth, Devon,
PL1 2JB
01752 256020
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Age UK Plymouth offer information, support and guidance for older people and carers through a process whereby needs will be identified and different choices will be offered to meet these needs. The aim of the service is to encourage people to take control and make choices about their lives. Information and advice can be provided via telephone and outreach support, as well as by informing people about other services that are available at Age UK Plymouth and other relevant organisations. This service is part of Plymouth City Councils universal service Advice Plymouth.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
