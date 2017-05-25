Age UK Barnsley provides an Information and Advice service at the One Stop Shop in Barnsley town centre. Older people and their carers can help themselves to a range of information booklets and literature or speak with an Information Assistant. For more complex enquiries one to one advice sessions are available by appointment. Issues covered include local facilities and services, activities, health and social care, finances, benefits, community care and consumer issues.
