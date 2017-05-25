Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and Advice

31-33 Eldon Street, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S70 2JJ
01226 776820
www.ageukbarnsley.org.uk
information@ageukbarnsley.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Age UK Barnsley provides an Information and Advice service at the One Stop Shop in Barnsley town centre. Older people and their carers can help themselves to a range of information booklets and literature or speak with an Information Assistant. For more complex enquiries one to one advice sessions are available by appointment. Issues covered include local facilities and services, activities, health and social care, finances, benefits, community care and consumer issues.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Barnsley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017