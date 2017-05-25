Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Age Cymru Afan Nedd Riverside Centre Riverside Walk, Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot,
SA13 1PH
01639 892211
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/afannedd
enquiries@agecymruafannedd.org.uk

Age Cymru Afan Nedd offer an Information and Advice service to older people in the Neath and Port Talbot area. They can check a person's entitlement to benefits and allowances, They also offer advice on how to deal with debts (Age cymru Afan Nedd do not hold a debt licence and therefore can only give basic debt advice), community care, housing and consumer issues. There are specialist surgeries on tax and legal issues: please contact for further details. The service is available at the centre, over the telephone or through a home visit.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Afan Nedd

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including those in the early stages of dementia, and their carers who are in the Neath and Port Talbot and valleys areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

