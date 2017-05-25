About Information and advice

Age Cymru Afan Nedd offer an Information and Advice service to older people in the Neath and Port Talbot area. They can check a person's entitlement to benefits and allowances, They also offer advice on how to deal with debts (Age cymru Afan Nedd do not hold a debt licence and therefore can only give basic debt advice), community care, housing and consumer issues. There are specialist surgeries on tax and legal issues: please contact for further details. The service is available at the centre, over the telephone or through a home visit.